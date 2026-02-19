BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Broad international cooperation and grassroots commitment are driving new momentum for peace initiatives, Jared Kushner said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Trend reports.

Kushner thanked the team behind the initiative, emphasizing that many contributors were volunteers working without personal gain.

“A lot of these people are volunteers. They're doing this not for any personal gain. People are not personally profiting from this. They are really doing this for their children and for their grandchildren and because they want to see peace,” he said.

He underlined the importance of cross-community and international cooperation in advancing shared goals.

“If Jews and Muslims work together, Israelis and Palestinians with Americans and English and Bulgarian and people from all around the world, then we can kind of join on a common goal, which is peace and togetherness. And that's really what we've done,” Kushner stated.

According to Kushner, the initiative has already secured significant financial backing.

“We've secured today, even without the president's amazing commitment, over $7 billion,” he noted, adding that the focus now should be on effective implementation.

He concluded by thanking the countries that joined the initiative at an early stage, describing them as partners committed to shaping a better future.

“I see this as a very self-selecting group of countries that really believe that the future can be different and wanted to join in partnership and put their reputations and their resources and their time and their ideas,” he said.