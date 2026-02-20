Azerbaijan's participation in Board of Peace reflects its devotion to global peace agenda - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan’s participation in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington demonstrates the country’s strong commitment to the international peace agenda, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"On February 19, the inaugural session of the Board of Peace was held in the United States capital, bringing together representatives of several countries, including President Ilham Aliyev. The meeting took place amid shifting global security dynamics and evolving regional conflicts, underscoring the need for new platforms aimed at dialogue and sustainable peace.

In recent years, the international relations system has undergone serious transformations. The deepening of regional conflicts, intensifying competition among major powers, and struggles over energy security and transport routes directly affect global stability. In this context, the establishment of the Board of Peace can be seen as an indicator of the international community’s need for dialogue and mutual understanding. The Board’s main goal is to coordinate peace initiatives in various regions, contribute to building trust among parties, and support the creation of sustainable security mechanisms. This platform opens new opportunities for cooperation at both the interstate and regional levels. President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the meeting is a clear demonstration of Azerbaijan’s importance to the international peace agenda. In recent years, Azerbaijan has demonstrated an active political and diplomatic stance against the backdrop of new regional realities,” Garayev said.

According to him, the head of state’s participation conveyed several key messages:

“Azerbaijan is an active participant in peace processes; ensuring sustainable stability in the region is Baku’s strategic priority; and the protection and promotion of national interests on global platforms continues consistently. In the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan has identified the establishment of long-term peace in the South Caucasus as its primary objective. In this regard, the meeting held in Washington created an important opportunity to once again present Azerbaijan’s position to the international audience. In recent years, Azerbaijan has put forward several peace and cooperation initiatives not only at the regional but also at the global level. Acting as a reliable partner for Europe in the field of energy security, our country also contributes to strengthening intercontinental connectivity through transport and logistics projects. Baku has also become an active diplomatic center in hosting international events. This demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to a multilateral cooperation model. Participation in the first meeting of the Board of Peace once again confirmed this commitment,” he stated.

Garayev noted that Washington’s hosting of the meeting is also noteworthy, as the U.S. capital has traditionally been one of the centers where major global political decisions are shaped. The first session held there enhances the Board’s international legitimacy and political weight.

“This platform brings together countries belonging to different geopolitical blocs at one table, creating an environment for constructive discussion. At a time when a crisis of trust is observed at the global level, such initiatives carry particular importance. The future activities of the Board of Peace could play a significant role in several areas, including the creation of support mechanisms for resolving regional conflicts, expanding humanitarian and economic cooperation platforms, promoting confidence-building measures, and strengthening the institutional foundations of political dialogue. If the Board succeeds in forming practical mechanisms, it could contribute to the emergence of a new model of cooperation in the international relations system. Azerbaijan’s participation in the Board of Peace can be viewed as a continuation of its balanced foreign policy course. Baku seeks to build mutually beneficial relations with both regional and global powers. Ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, safeguarding the security of transport and energy projects, deepening economic integration, and promoting relations based on the norms and principles of international law remain Azerbaijan’s key priorities,” he said.

The analyst emphasized that the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington could be regarded as the beginning of a new phase in global political processes. President Ilham Aliyev’s participation once again demonstrated Azerbaijan’s active support for international peace initiatives and its principled stance aimed at ensuring regional stability.

“In the modern world, peace is secured not only through declarations but through concrete steps and sustained dialogue. Azerbaijan’s active participation in this process reflects the country’s growing international authority and image as a responsible partner. The future activities of the Board of Peace may contribute to the formation of a new format of cooperation in the international relations system. Azerbaijan, for its part, continues to strengthen its position both as a regional leader and as a supporter of global dialogue,” Garayev added.