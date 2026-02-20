Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $1.83, or 2.58%, on February 19 from the previous level, coming in at $72.78 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $1.84, or 2.69%, to $70.13 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $1.83, or 4.54%, to $41.13 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.29, or 1.8%, to $72.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

