Uzbekistan, Serbia explore new frontiers to boost trade and investment

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. Uzbekistan and Serbia have discussed practical steps to expand bilateral trade and deepen investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The talks took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Adriana Mesarović.

The parties focused on identifying new drivers of trade growth, improving the contractual and legal framework, and ensuring more effective institutional support for joint projects. Particular attention was given to facilitating business contacts and unlocking untapped investment potential.

Meanwhile, in 2022, mutual trade between countries surged by 134%, followed by a further 63% increase in 2024. The upward trend continued in January–September 2025, when trade expanded by 2.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.