Iran Energy Exchange sales surge since start of year
Significant sales have been reported by Iran's Energy Exchange since the start of the Iranian year, with energy and hydrocarbon goods being the main drivers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy