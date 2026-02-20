Iran's exports through Caspian Port surge in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Exports through Iran’s Caspian Port in Gilan Province have surged significantly, with shipments rising by 181% during the 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through January 20, 2026), compared to the same period last year (from March 20, 2024, through January 19, 2025), Meysam Mohammadinejad, deputy director of Iran's Anzali Free Trade Zone, told local media, Trend reports.

Mohammadinejad stated that more than 310,000 tons of goods were exported via Caspian Port over the past ten months. He noted that during this period, a total of 978,000 tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at the port, which is 53% higher than in the same period last year.

The official added that 472,000 tons of essential goods were handled at the port during the same period, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. These essential cargoes included various types of cooking oil and grain.

Caspian Port is Iran’s largest port infrastructure facility on the Caspian Sea and was established to boost exports, expand economic ties with Caspian littoral states, and strengthen connectivity within the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

