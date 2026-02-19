President Ilham Aliyev holds informal talks with PM Nikol Pashinyan in Washington (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, held informal talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington on the eve of the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Trend reports.

The footage shows that the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also joined the conversation.

The progress of the peace process was discussed during the conversation.

President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the meeting at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

On January 16 this year, Trump announced his decision to create an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.

Azerbaijan accepted the invitation and informed the U.S. side of its intention to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.

On January 22, a ceremony was held in Davos to sign the Board of Peace Charter.

President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government who participated in the event signed the Board of Peace.