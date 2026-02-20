Czech skills set to ignite modernization in Uzbekistan’s petrochemical industry - ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Recent discussions with Uzbekneftegaz JSC focused on specific and actionable areas of technological collaboration, where Czech engineering expertise is poised to enhance the modernization and efficiency of Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector, Czech Ambassador to Uzbekistan Lubomir Frebort told Trend, commenting on the outcomes of a recent business mission.

"In particular, the proposals cover technologies for hydrocarbon infrastructure, solutions aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and operational reliability, industrial equipment and systems ensuring the safe operation of complex facilities, as well as related environmental and service technologies that comply with modern international standards," he said.

Frebort noted that the delegation brought together Czech and Czech-affiliated companies with long-standing experience in heavy engineering, energy, and industrial technologies.

"While the signing of formal agreements was not the main objective at this stage, the meetings laid a solid foundation for follow-up discussions that may lead to memorandums of understanding, pilot initiatives, or investment-related cooperation in the future," he added.

The ambassador also stressed that the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Tashkent attaches great importance to further expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation in strategically important sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.

"Our commitment is reflected in concrete steps, such as the enlargement of the Trade and Economic Section of the Embassy in 2024, which now also includes a CzechTrade office, as well as the strong and growing presence of Czech companies at specialized exhibitions across Uzbekistan," he said.

According to Frebort, these exhibitions cover a broad range of sectors, including energy, construction, HoReCa, food technologies, health technologies, mining, and tourism.