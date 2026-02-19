Azerbaijan's participation in $7 billion financial project for Gaza is not planned - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan doesn’t envisage to participate in the $7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza that was announced during today’s meeting of the Board of Peace, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan, as a founding member state, supports the goals and objectives of the Board of Peace. In the future, Azerbaijan may consider participating in investment projects in Gaza through the Board of Peace. However, I would like to clarify one point. Azerbaijan doesn’t envisage to participate in the USD 7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza that was announced during today’s meeting of the Board of Peace," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan noted.