Kazakh-Italian trade house opens in Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. The Kazakh-Italian Trade House has officially opened in Almaty, Trend reports via the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev noted that Kazakhstan and Italy maintain strong partnerships in trade, investment, and industry. Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe.

According to the minister, the Trade House will function as a working platform for businesses, offering consultations, partner search opportunities, participation in joint projects, and exchange of experience. The center will support exports and investment initiatives, assist in establishing joint ventures and industrial projects, and facilitate production cooperation and technology exchange. It will also promote products labeled “Made in Italy” and contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s non-resource exports.

He added that information desks of Kazakhstan’s development institutions will be located at the site to provide businesses with up-to-date information on cooperation opportunities and state support measures.

In 2025, during the Central Asia–Italy Summit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the opening of an Italian trade house in Almaty.

According to the ministry, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Italy totaled $16.9 billion in 2025. Major exports from Kazakhstan to Italy included crude oil, unwrought aluminum, wheat, ferroalloys, coal, dried legumes, and propylene polymers. Imports from Italy amounted to $1.28 billion, with key items including pharmaceuticals, pipeline fittings, iron and steel pipes and profiles, heat-treatment equipment, food products, jewelry, and vaccines.

The inaugural Central Asia–Italy Summit in May 2025 in Astana, Kazakhstan, marked a diplomatic effort led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The summit aimed to enhance strategic, economic, and security ties, establishing Italy as a key European ally in energy and trade. Discussions focused on energy resources, renewable energy, and transport infrastructure, particularly the Trans-Caspian "Middle Corridor."

