Azerbaijan National NGO Forum sends open letter to Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has sent an open letter to Thomas Stähli, Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Trend presents the letter:

“As institutions of Azerbaijan’s civil society, we are observing systematic attempts to shape an anti-Azerbaijan narrative within the Swiss Confederation. The narratives advanced under the title of a so-called ‘Peace Forum’ in the Swiss Parliament serve to fuel revanchism in Armenia and undermine the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The slander campaign built on hostility toward Azerbaijan is aimed at damaging peace and confidence-building efforts in the region and at re-promoting separatism.

Provocative activities against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the use of rhetoric and terminology consigned to the archives of history, are increasingly becoming commonplace in the Swiss Confederation. It is incomprehensible that certain Swiss parliamentarians frequently state that the Karabakh issue is not ‘closed,’ and that individuals such as Erich Vontobel have held meetings in Yerevan with representatives of revanchist circles. The Christian Solidarity International, headquartered in Switzerland, is attempting to frame the Karabakh issue in a religious context and is spreading slander against Azerbaijan.

We have previously addressed you, stating that when such initiatives are put forward, adopted, or promoted – particularly within the parliament of a country like Switzerland, which claims to respect international law, or by a church that is part of Swiss society, or when they are held on Swiss territory – they become a clear example of double standards and contradict the principles of objectivity and neutrality. In the 21st century, it is unacceptable to approach issues in the heart of Europe through the prism of ethnic or religious bias. It is especially unacceptable for actors outside the region to adopt a one-sided, prejudiced, and racist approach. We once again strongly condemn such unwarranted interference and regard it as a blow to the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Instead of clarifying the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis, Switzerland’s International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has taken steps against our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including previously opening an unauthorized office in Khankendi. Although the ICRC claims to be a humanitarian organization, it has in fact engaged in unacceptable political activity. What is the source of these instructions that contradict the ICRC’s mandate?

We have not forgotten that the ICRC abused Azerbaijan’s trust and engaged in smuggling under its emblem, using its cargo and emergency medical vehicles. Gasoline, cigarettes, and boxes of mobile phones were discovered in those vehicles. Why was illegal trade and fraud on Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories tolerated under the guise of ‘humanitarian aid’?

What was the purpose behind the Embassy of Switzerland in Azerbaijan sheltering an individual named Emin Huseynov in its administrative building for months and facilitating his departure from the country, reportedly disguised in women’s clothing, accompanied by a representative of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Didier Burkhalter? What is the role of the Swiss state today in Emin Huseynov’s smear campaign against Azerbaijan?

We have many questions. In connection with the above, we, the representatives of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, an umbrella organization uniting hundreds of Azerbaijani NGOs, are ready to meet with you.”