Turkmenistan sees growth in fish imports from Russia's Astrakhan
Photo: GOV.UK
Shipments of fish from Russia’s Astrakhan region to Turkmenistan took off in 2025, showcasing a blossoming partnership in trade and economic ties. The partnership, which has been growing since the late 2000s and received a boost with the opening of Turkmenistan’s consulate in Astrakhan in 2013, now features enhanced port interactions, collaborative shipbuilding and repair projects, and synchronized efforts within the North-South Transport Corridor.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy