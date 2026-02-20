Turkmenistan sees growth in fish imports from Russia's Astrakhan

Photo: GOV.UK

Shipments of fish from Russia’s Astrakhan region to Turkmenistan took off in 2025, showcasing a blossoming partnership in trade and economic ties. The partnership, which has been growing since the late 2000s and received a boost with the opening of Turkmenistan’s consulate in Astrakhan in 2013, now features enhanced port interactions, collaborative shipbuilding and repair projects, and synchronized efforts within the North-South Transport Corridor.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register