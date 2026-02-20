Uzbekistan, Serbia set sights on strengthening ties with trade houses in capitals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. Uzbekistan and Serbia held a joint business forum in Tashkent and discussed opening trade houses in both capitals and expanding practical economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The Uzbekistan–Serbia Business Forum was organized by the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan and brought together government officials and business representatives from both countries.

During the plenary session, participants underscored the strategic character of bilateral relations and emphasized the need to substantially increase trade turnover. Discussions focused on eliminating trade and logistical barriers, intensifying direct business contacts, and establishing a bilateral Business Council to institutionalize cooperation.

Special attention was given to sector-specific collaboration in pharmaceuticals, textiles and chemicals, agriculture, construction, energy, and information technologies.

According to the information, the B2B and G2B sessions allowed companies and officials to present concrete proposals, negotiate partnership terms, and outline next steps for the implementation of joint investment and trade projects.

Meanwhile, in 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries saw a remarkable surge of 134%, followed by an additional 63% increase in 2024. This positive trajectory persisted through the period from January to September 2025, with trade rising by 2.5% compared to the same period in the previous year.