Turkmenistan reports growth in industrial and agricultural production in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Turkmenistan produced 76.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 8.4 million tons of crude oil in 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The data was presented by Chairman of the State Committee for Statistics Dovletgeldi Amanmuhammedov at a government meeting on country’s 2025 performance, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhammedov.

Compared with 2024, production of diesel fuel grew by 9.8%, gasoline by 6.2%, kerosene by 5.4%, petroleum bitumen by 26.4%, liquefied hydrocarbon gases by 5.2%, cement by 40.9%, rebar and metal products by 22.3%.

Cotton yarn output increased by 11%, and cotton fabric by 16.7%. Cargo transport rose by 3.7%, passenger transport by 5.3%, and communications services by 19.6%.

Meanwhile, in agriculture, vegetable production grew by 11.8%.