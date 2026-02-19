President Tokayev proposes 'President Trump’s award' at Board of Peace meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to establish a special President Trump's award of the Board of Peace, Trend reports.

President Tokayev made the statement at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

"I also would like to propose to establish a special President Trump's award of the Board of Peace to recognize his outstanding peacebuilding efforts and achievements. I'm confident, Mr. President, that under your strong leadership, the Board of Peace will successfully deliver its great noble mission", Tokayev said.

He noted that given the global nature of the board's agenda, Kazakhstan is committed to providing practical support, including through hosting meetings at different levels and scales.

"The Board of Peace is widely expected to respond directly to new realities by reinforcing existing multilateral efforts. The world has never seen a move like this. It is absolutely unprecedented because, in essence, peace through construction is a very innovative concept or project, and it has every chance to become a reality through our joint efforts. Therefore, Mr. President, I acknowledge and accept your conviction that lasting peace must be built on concrete actions", Tokayev said.