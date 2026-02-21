Azerbaijan's SOCAR creates shelters at Ukrainian gas stations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Shelters have been created at gas stations of the Ukrainian representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to ensure the safety of customers during air raids, a source in SOCAR Ukraine told Trend.

According to the source, the shelters have already been created in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Cherkasy provinces.

The network of shelters is expanding. Similar safe spaces are expected to be opened in other regions of Ukraine.

Currently, SOCAR operates 564 fuel stations abroad.

