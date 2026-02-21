Turkmenistan, Seychelles discuss bilateral relations

Photo: The embassy of Turkmenistan in UAE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan and Seychelles reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Trend reports.

The discussion was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the United Arab Emirates during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan Bayram Bayramov and Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the UAE Gervais Moumou.

The parties reviewed the tourism sector, including visa procedures and opportunities to increase tourist exchanges. The Seychelles side noted favorable visa conditions for Turkmen citizens, while both sides expressed readiness to expand cooperation between tourism institutions.

They also supported establishing ties between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel