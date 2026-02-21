Iran seeks to engage in discussion grounded in factual data regarding nation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. If anyone disputes the accuracy of Iran's data, please share any evidence, the country's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Iran.

According to Araghchi, in a commitment to uphold transparency for its citizens, the Iranian government has released an extensive list detailing all 3,117 victims of recent terrorist attacks, which includes 200 law enforcement officers.

In a statement released yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that 32,000 individuals lost their lives in Iran within a brief timeframe.

Protests began in late December over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, high inflation, and other economic problems, and continued until the second half of January.

