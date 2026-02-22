Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 22 February 2026 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 9

1.7

February 16

1.7

February 10

1.7

February 17

1.7

February 11

1.7

February 18

1.7

February 12

1.7

February 19

1.7

February 13

1.7

February 20

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0183 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0091 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

February 9

2.0105

February 16

2.0166

February 10

2.0243

February 17

2.0130

February 11

2.0244

February 18

2.0132

February 12

2.0165

February 19

2.0042

February 13

2.0167

February 20

1.9983

Average rate per week

2.0185

Average rate per week

2.0091

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.0129 manat, amounting to 2.2146 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 9

2.2069

February 16

2.2092

February 10

2.2016

February 17

2.2112

February 11

2.2001

February 18

2.2246

February 12

2.1985

February 19

2.2139

February 13

2.2015

February 20

2.2141

Average rate per week

2.2017

Average rate per week

2.2146

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0389 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0389 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

February 9

0.039

February 16

0.0389

February 10

0.039

February 17

0.0389

February 11

0.039

February 18

0.0389

February 12

0.039

February 19

0.0388

February 13

0.0389

February 20

0.0388

Average rate per week

0.039

Average rate per week

0.0389

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more