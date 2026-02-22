Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 9
|
1.7
|
February 16
|
1.7
|
February 10
|
1.7
|
February 17
|
1.7
|
February 11
|
1.7
|
February 18
|
1.7
|
February 12
|
1.7
|
February 19
|
1.7
|
February 13
|
1.7
|
February 20
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0183 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0091 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
February 9
|
2.0105
|
February 16
|
2.0166
|
February 10
|
2.0243
|
February 17
|
2.0130
|
February 11
|
2.0244
|
February 18
|
2.0132
|
February 12
|
2.0165
|
February 19
|
2.0042
|
February 13
|
2.0167
|
February 20
|
1.9983
|
Average rate per week
|
2.0185
|
Average rate per week
|
2.0091
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0049 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.0129 manat, amounting to 2.2146 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 9
|
2.2069
|
February 16
|
2.2092
|
February 10
|
2.2016
|
February 17
|
2.2112
|
February 11
|
2.2001
|
February 18
|
2.2246
|
February 12
|
2.1985
|
February 19
|
2.2139
|
February 13
|
2.2015
|
February 20
|
2.2141
|
Average rate per week
|
2.2017
|
Average rate per week
|
2.2146
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0389 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0389 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
February 9
|
0.039
|
February 16
|
0.0389
|
February 10
|
0.039
|
February 17
|
0.0389
|
February 11
|
0.039
|
February 18
|
0.0389
|
February 12
|
0.039
|
February 19
|
0.0388
|
February 13
|
0.0389
|
February 20
|
0.0388
|
Average rate per week
|
0.039
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0389
