Azerbaijan's Azerenergy to bid pipeline services for Eyvazli SHPP via tender
Azerenergy OJSC has announced a tender for constructing a pipeline for the Eyvazli small hydropower plant. Proposals are due by March 19, 2026, with the opening scheduled for the same day.
