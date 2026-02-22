Azerbaijan lays out figures on heavy fuel oil production for January 2026
In January 2026, heavy fuel oil production by Azerbaijan was much lower than in January 2025. As of February 1, 2026, the nation's heavy fuel oil reserves were lower than they had been in the past.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy