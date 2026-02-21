Uzbekistan, Türkiye’s DoCotton discuss textile industry development

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s DoCotton Group discussed further development of the country’s textile industry and measures to enhance the global competitiveness of Uzbek textile products, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and Mehmet Doğan, Chairman of the Board of DoCotton Group.

The parties reviewed prospects for establishing internationally recognized textile brands, expanding the value-added chain, and increasing production of high-quality yarn and fabrics through deeper processing of cotton.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation aimed at improving efficiency in cotton cultivation, introducing modern agricultural technologies, strengthening the seed production system, and improving seed quality.

In this context, the sides emphasized the importance of expanding research in seed development and applying innovative approaches to boost productivity and enhance product quality.

The Uzbek textile industry is growing rapidly, turning raw materials like cotton, silk, and wool into finished clothing after ending raw cotton exports in 2017. This transition toward high-value processing has increased production fivefold and exports fourfold, with over 7,000 factories serving foreign markets, including LC Waikiki.

Vertically integrated cotton-textile clusters produce items and employ over 500,000 people. Major modernization efforts have eliminated child and forced labor, assuring sustainability and global norms. Government efforts to increase domestic raw material processing promote Uztextileprom's industry development, event organization, and production efficiency.

DoCotton Group is an international company headquartered in Türkiye and recognized as a leading player in cotton cultivation, textile raw material supply, and processing. The company operates across the full textile value chain, from cotton production and processing to delivery to global markets.

