Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 22, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to February 21.
The official rate for $1 is 1,289,994 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,520,061 rials. On February 21, the euro was priced at 1,518,535 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 22
|
Rial on February 21
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,289,994
|
1,289,070
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1,738,898
|
1,740,076
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,663,288
|
1,661,746
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
142,357
|
142,314
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
135,368
|
135,327
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
203,342
|
203,275
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
14,217
|
14,196
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
351,258
|
351,006
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
4,206,759
|
4,204,176
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
462,238
|
461,235
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
831,887
|
831,674
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
165,067
|
164,951
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
3,355,496
|
3,349,611
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
942,548
|
941,610
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
770,901
|
769,920
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
80,442
|
80,348
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
29,431
|
29,405
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
16,810
|
16,794
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
354,394
|
354,140
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
98,427
|
98,370
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
11,666
|
11,608
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
913,324
|
912,719
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
343,998
|
343,752
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
3,430,835
|
3,428,378
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,018,470
|
1,017,284
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,054,307
|
1,054,713
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
41,704
|
41,658
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
614
|
614
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
888,177
|
886,823
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
204,415
|
203,753
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
186,714
|
186,602
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
4,143,422
|
4,141,853
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
330,520
|
330,296
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
891,847
|
886,961
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
1,819,456
|
1,818,152
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1,520,061
|
1,518,535
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
259,478
|
258,290
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
482,338
|
481,922
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
76,397
|
76,405
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
20,431
|
20,449
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
450,635
|
450,716
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
758,820
|
758,195
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,225,725
|
2,224,664
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
136,128
|
136,292
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
368,581
|
367,443
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,211
|
3,222
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,616,363 rials and $1 costs 1,371,720.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.
