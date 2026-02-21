Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 21, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to February 19.

The official rate for $1 is 1,289,070 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,518,535 rials. On February 19, the euro was priced at 1,515,959 rials.

Currency Rial on February 19 Rial on February 18 1 US dollar USD 1,289,070 1,283,567 1 British pound GBP 1,740,076 1,737,411 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,661,746 1,662,036 1 Swedish króna SEK 142,314 142,572 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,327 135,005 1 Danish krone DKK 203,275 202,907 1 Indian rupee INR 14,196 14,149 1 UAE Dirham AED 351,006 349,508 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,204,176 4,186,797 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 461,235 459,346 100 Japanese yen JPY 831,674 831,091 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 164,951 164,247 1 Omani rial OMR 3,349,611 3,334,630 1 Canadian dollar CAD 941,610 938,627 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 769,920 768,318 1 South African rand ZAR 80,348 79,995 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,405 29,331 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,794 16,721 1 Qatari riyal QAR 354,140 352,628 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 98,370 97,979 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,608 11,605 1 Australian dollar AUD 912,719 906,882 1 Saudi riyal SAR 343,752 342,285 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,428,378 3,413,742 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,017,284 1,014,053 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,054,713 1,050,524 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,658 41,512 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 614 611 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 886,823 883,886 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,753 203,684 1 Chinese yuan CNY 186,602 185,784 100 Thai baht THB 4,141,853 4,116,403 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 330,296 329,097 1,000 South Korean won KRW 886,961 886,961 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,818,152 1,810,391 1 euro EUR 1,518,535 1,515,959 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 258,290 263,848 1 Georgian lari GEL 481,922 479,545 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,405 75,998 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,449 20,528 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 450,716 448,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 758,195 755,040 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,224,664 2,217,372 1 Tajik somoni TJS 136,292 136,104 1 Turkmen manat TMT 367,443 365,859 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,222 3,245

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,613,913 rials and $1 costs 1,370,036.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.6-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.

