Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister set to visit Azerbaijan

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, Minister Sadegh, who concurrently serves as the Iranian co-chair of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 22.

The minister will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.

During the visit, Sadegh will attend the 17th session of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between the two countries, set to take place in Baku on February 23 and 24.

The meeting will focus on discussing ongoing joint projects, as well as exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration in areas such as road and railway transport, cargo transportation, energy, trade, and other key sectors.