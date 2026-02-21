Azerbaijan to build new structures to improve drinking water supply in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Innovative structures are set to be constructed to enhance the drinking water supply in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in "The action plan for ensuring the efficient use of water resources in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2026-2030," approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, from 2026 through 2029, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must:

establish drinking water supply and sewage networks in Heydarabad settlement and Garaaghaj and Sadarak villages of Sadarak district;