Azerbaijan approves action plan to ensure efficient use of water resources in Nakhchivan for 2026-2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. "The action plan for ensuring the efficient use of water resources in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2026-2030" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree was adopted with the aim of ensuring the efficient use of water resources in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, improving infrastructure in this area, and further improving the supply of drinking water and irrigation water.

According to the document, the commission, established by decree No. 1986 of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020, "On measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources," must:

determine the list of projects to be implemented under the measures envisaged in Part 1 of the action plan, based on the proposals of the authorized representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic within one month;

resolve issues of coordination of the measures envisaged in the action plan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the authorized representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency shall inform the President of Azerbaijan once a year about the progress of the implementation of the measures envisaged in the action plan.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must take the necessary measures, as appropriate, to finance the measures envisaged in the action plan in the current year and in the following years.