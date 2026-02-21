Turkmenistan, UAE move to institutionalize chamber cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed further expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in UAE.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Bayram Bayramov, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, and Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Humaid Ben Salem.

The sides positively assessed the outcomes of the Second Turkmenistan–UAE Business Forum, held in Sharjah on October 2, 2025.

Particular attention was paid to the initiative to organize the third forum in Ashgabat in the first half of 2026, possibly in parallel with major international exhibitions such as Turkmentravel 2026, Agro Pack Turkmenistan 2026, or Turkmentextile Expo 2026.

The parties also discussed the participation of Turkmen companies in the Hive Furniture Show 2026 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

In addition, the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding between the chambers was emphasized as a step toward institutionalizing cooperation and promoting joint projects.

Earlier, in late 2025, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Al-Khay Khamad Al-Hammeli expressed his country’s willingness to double the trade turnover between the two countries in the coming years.

The non-oil trade nexus between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attained a substantial valuation of $1.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024, reflecting a remarkable 75% escalation relative to the preceding year, 2023. The UAE occupies a prominent position within Turkmenistan's trading ecosystem, securing the third spot in the initial three quarters of 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel