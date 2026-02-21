Uzbekistan sees steady surge in thermal power production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan’s thermal power plants generated 10.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2026, up 7% year-on-year, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

According to information, Uzbekistan currently operates 17 thermal power plants (TPPs), three combined heat and power plants (CHPs), and four cogeneration centers, with a total installed capacity of 17,551 MW.

The thermal power plants are located in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as well as in the Namangan, Kashkadarya, Bukhara, Navoi, Khorezm, Syrdarya, and Tashkent regions.

Meanwhile, the combined heat and power plants are situated in the Fergana and Kashkadarya regions and in the city of Tashkent.

Meanwhile, electricity generation from the country’s solar and wind power plants has reached 1 billion kilowatt-hours in 2026.