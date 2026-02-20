Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Japan set to ink new ICT co-op deals with Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)

Politics Materials 20 February 2026 19:04 (UTC +04:00)
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Japan expects to sign new cooperation agreements with Azerbaijan in the field of information and communication technology (ICT), Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Watanabe Katsuya told Trend on the sidelines of a reception marking the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

The ambassador noted that the two countries had previously signed a memorandum of understanding in the ICT sector.

“Last year, a memorandum of understanding in the field of information and communication technology was signed between Azerbaijan and Japan. I believe that in the future, cooperation agreements in this area will be signed between our countries.

I hope that our cooperation will expand even further in the future,” he said.

