Kyrgyzstan reveals agricultural production volume for 2025
Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector is on the rise, playing a pivotal role in economic growth and rural development, all while showcasing the government’s commitment to modernizing production and bolstering essential farming infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy