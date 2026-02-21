Turkmenistan approves partnership plan with OSCE for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan has approved the 2026 Partnership Plan between the Turkmen government and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The decision was made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a Cabinet meeting on January 20. The plan outlines a series of activities aimed at strengthening peace and security, promoting sustainable development, and expanding humanitarian cooperation.

It also includes measures to enhance customs, border, and cybersecurity; address economic and regional cooperation issues, improve energy efficiency, and support environmental protection and climate change initiatives.

Additionally, it covers work in science, education, human rights, democratic institution building, gender equality, and media development.

Turkmenistan has maintained a long‑standing partnership with the OSCE since signing the Helsinki Final Act in 1992, becoming a participating state of the organization. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been operating since 1999, facilitating cooperation across political, economic, environmental, and humanitarian dimensions.

In recent years, Ashgabat and the OSCE have prepared and begun implementing multi‑project cooperation plans. In 2024, some 37 joint projects across fields, including peace and security, environmental protection, and humanitarian issues, were planned, and for 2025, around 40 projects were scheduled with support from the OSCE Centre and relevant Turkmen agencies. These initiatives encompass conflict prevention, economic and environmental cooperation, strengthening democratic institutions, human rights protection, and addressing statelessness.

