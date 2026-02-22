Iran’s Central Bank reveals amount of support for economic enterprises in 11M2025
Iran’s Central Bank has strengthened financial support for the country’s economic enterprises through various mechanisms, including credit certificates, welfare cards, electronic bills, factoring, and agricultural contract financing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy