Kyrgyzstan and OSCE discuss key priorities for future co-op

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 21. Kyrgyzstan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed priorities for further cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The issues were considered during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov and Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek Volker Frobarth.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in areas including combating corruption and organized crime, digitalization of public administration, as well as reforms of the judicial and law enforcement systems.

Baisalov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his work. He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic views the OSCE as an important platform for equal and mutually respectful dialogue on security and cooperation, reaffirming the country’s commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights and freedoms.

The parties also discussed the further development of the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, including its institutional framework and the resolution of tax-related matters.

At the end of the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual readiness to continue strengthening constructive cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the OSCE.

