Kyrgyzstan reveals 2026 investment plans for irrigation sector
Kyrgyzstan’s planned investment in the irrigation sector underscores the government’s game plan to enhance water management, elevate agricultural productivity, and foster sustainable rural and economic growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy