Turkmenistan to modernize its Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan is set to modernize the Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative stems from a resolution endorsed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, which greenlights the reconstruction and associated infrastructure projects. The reconstruction plan features the development of new bridges along the route.



An international tender will be conducted for the highway project, linking the capital city of Ashgabat in the south with the northern Dashoguz region, traversing the Karakum desert. The Ministry of Automobile Roads will take charge of the initiative, contributing to the larger mission of modernizing the nation's road infrastructure and improving transport-transit corridors.

The Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway is a vital road in Turkmenistan, linking the capital Ashgabat with the northern city of Dashoguz while traversing the Ahal and Dashoguz provinces. It serves as a significant transport corridor for trade and travel and is integrated into an extensive network of highways that bolster national infrastructure.

The Ministry of Automobile Roads was created on the basis of the former State Agency for Road Construction Management in February 2026. The ministry was established to modernize the country’s road infrastructure and improve transport efficiency.

