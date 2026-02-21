Baku hosts Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. On February 21–22, the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

A total of 66 gymnasts from six countries are participating in the competition.

In trampoline gymnastics, athletes compete in individual events (women and men), synchronized events (women and men), as well as in the mixed synchronized event.

The qualification round will be held on the first day of the competition, while the finals will take place on the second day.

Azerbaijan is represented in trampoline gymnastics by Maqsud Mahsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Farhad Valiyev, Nijat Mirzayev, Seljan Mahsudova, Shafiqa Humbatova, Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ayan Shabanova, and in tumbling by Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizada and Bilal Gurbanov.

Following the qualification results, Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov advanced to the finals in the individual trampoline event; the pair of Maqsud Mahsudov and Seljan Mahsudova qualified in the mixed synchronized event; Seljan Mahsudova and Shafiqa Humbatova progressed in the women’s synchronized event; and Maqsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov qualified in the men’s synchronized event.

In tumbling, Tofiq Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin also earned the right to compete in the finals.

Photo: Arif Guluzade