Azerbaijan's SOCAR opens tender for shipment of petroleum products
SOCAR Petroleum CJSC has announced a tender for shipping petroleum products to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Proposals must be submitted by April 16, 2026, with the opening scheduled for the same day.
