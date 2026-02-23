CERR reviews nine-year trends in Uzbekistan-U.S. trade relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. Uzbekistan’s Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) has released an analysis of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States over the past nine years, Trend reports.

According to CERR, bilateral trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the U.S. increased 4.7-fold from $215 million in 2017 to $1 billion in 2025.

During this period, Uzbekistan’s exports to the United States grew 9.1 times, reaching $291.7 million, while imports rose 3.9 times to $712.3 million.

The U.S. share in Uzbekistan’s overall foreign trade also expanded over the period. Its portion of total trade turnover increased from 0.8% to 1.2%; the share in exports climbed from 0.3% to 0.9%; and the share in imports grew from 1.3% to 1.5%.

As of February 1, 2026, Uzbekistan hosts 346 enterprises with American capital participation.

CERR also noted a sharp rise in U.S. investment inflows. Over the past nine years, the volume of foreign direct investment and loans from the United States surged nearly 64-fold, from $8.6 million in 2017 to $383.2 million in 2025.

The Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) is a key Uzbekistani think tank under the Presidential Administration, established in 1999 and restructured in 2019. It advises the government on socio-economic reforms, economic monitoring, and sustainable development, emphasizing poverty reduction and regional growth. CERR conducts macroeconomic research, supports policy initiatives such as the "Multidimensional Poverty Index," facilitates regional development, and collaborates internationally to enhance economic practices. Based in Tashkent, it actively engages in public discourse on economic matters and provides regular updates on the country's economic outlook.