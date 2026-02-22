Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy hosts closing ceremony of 2026 Winter Olympics

World Materials 22 February 2026 23:22 (UTC +04:00)
Italy hosts closing ceremony of 2026 Winter Olympics

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy have concluded, Trend reports.

The closing ceremony was held at the Arena di Verona stadium.

Azerbaijan was represented by two athletes. In the slalom, Anastasia Papatoma finished her first run in 59th place and ranked 51st overall out of 95 competitors.

Figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev placed last in the short program, finishing 29th with a score of 63.63 points.

In the medal standings, Norway claimed first place, followed by the United States in second, and the Netherlands in third.

Latest

Latest

Read more