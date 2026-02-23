Turkmenistan’s digitalization initiatives essential for regional integration - ESCAP (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Turkmenistan’s initiatives in digitalization as drivers of sustainable growth are being recognized as key for regional integration and sustainable development, Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), told Trend.

"The challenges facing our region, whether in energy, transport, trade, and sustainable development, require coordinated responses and shared solutions. We deeply appreciate Turkmenistan’s constructive role in advancing multilateral dialogue through SPECA and ESCAP, as well as its initiatives in digitalization as drivers of sustainable growth," Sharp said.

According to Sharp, Turkmenistan’s leadership as SPECA Chair last year helped translate regional ambitions into practical, investable actions, fostering trust, peace, and sustainable growth across Central Asia.

"Turkmenistan’s leadership as SPECA Chair last year transformed ambitions into impact-driven, investable actions that advance peace, trust, and sustainable development across the region," he noted.

The country has also taken a leading role in global transport initiatives. By establishing the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport and proposing the UN General Assembly resolution proclaiming the Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026-2035), Turkmenistan has set a forward-looking regional agenda.

"Establishing the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport and tabling the General Assembly resolution to proclaim the Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026–2035) demonstrates immense vision," Sharp added.

Within SPECA, Turkmenistan’s proactive approach to digitalizing and harmonizing legal instruments has contributed to reducing trade and transport costs while strengthening interregional connectivity.

During the recent SPECA Economic Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan-led efforts identified pathways for energy connectivity that can unlock Central Asia’s renewable potential, advancing a green transition that could serve as a regional model. "These activities advance a green transition that serves as a model for the entire region," Sharp said.

In January 2026, a delegation headed by Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, visited Turkmenistan as part of the SPECA Economic Forum held on January 21-22 in Ashgabat. This event was a key component of SPECA Week, organized under the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).