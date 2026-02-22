Azerbaijan's SOFAZ opens tender for Swift environment independent evaluation
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has announced a tender for an external independent evaluation of the Swift environment. Proposals are due by March 11, 2026, with the opening set for the same day.
