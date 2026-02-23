Azerbaijan determines persons for draft and release from active military service - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has issued a decree identifying Azerbaijani citizens who will be called up for active military service and those to be released to the reserve, Trend reports.

The decree outlines the call-up for active military service from April 1 through 30, 2026, and the release of conscripts who have completed their term.

The decree specifies that citizens born in 2008 who have reached the age of 18 by the day of conscription, as well as those born between 1996 and 2007 who are under 30, have not completed active military service in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and are neither eligible for deferment nor exempt from conscription, will be called up for active service from April 1 through 30, 2026.

Additionally, active servicemen who have fulfilled the service period specified in Article 38.1.1 of the Law on Military Duty and Military Service will be released to the reserve during the same period.