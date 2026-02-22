Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership visit Air Force Units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade are visiting several units of the Air Force, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During a meeting with personnel, the Minister emphasized that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the country’s defense capabilities continue to strengthen steadily. He issued relevant instructions to the Air Combat Command to ensure the timely and precise implementation of assigned tasks.

The Minister of Defense was also presented with the dormitory, dining facility, and medical unit operating within the military installation. Colonel General Z.Hasanov provided recommendations regarding the improvement of servicemen’s social and living conditions, adherence to established food standards, and the maintenance of sanitary and hygienic regulations.

Additionally, as part of landscaping and greening initiatives, commemorative trees were planted in the area, and a meeting was held with the family members of a Martyr. The Minister inquired about their concerns and instructed the relevant officials to provide the necessary assistance. The family members expressed their gratitude to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them, as well as for the continued reverence of the memory of the Martyrs.