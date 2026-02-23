Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister arrives in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. On February 23, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Chairperson of the State Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Spheres, Farzaneh Sadegh, arrived in Baku, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

Farzaneh Sadegh previously visited the Azerbaijani capital at the head of a delegation comprising representatives of ministries, economic institutions, and the private sector to participate in the 17th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The minister was welcomed at the capital’s airport by the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan.

During her visit, Farzaneh Sadegh is expected to attend a meeting of the Joint Commission and hold a number of meetings with senior political and economic officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The agenda includes a comprehensive review of the current state of bilateral cooperation, the removal of existing obstacles, and the acceleration of joint economic projects, particularly in the areas of transport, energy, trade, and cultural interaction.