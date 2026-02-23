S&P upgrades outlook on Tajikistan’s sovereign credit rating

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 23. S&P Global Ratings has revised the outlook on Tajikistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating from stable to positive, while affirming the rating at B, Trend reports.

S&P analysts highlight that the revision of Tajikistan’s outlook to positive reflects a significant improvement in the country's external position in 2025.

They particularly emphasize the robust growth in remittance inflows and the favorable trend in gold prices over the past year.

"This contributed to an increase in official reserves, which are estimated to have reached $6.4 billion (36 percent of GDP) by the end of 2025, compared to $4.4 billion (31 percent of GDP) at the close of 2024," the S&P report states.

Additionally, the agency notes that strong economic growth in 2025, coupled with favorable exchange rate dynamics, drove an increase in GDP per capita to $1,650, marking a notable improvement from $890 in 2019.

Furthermore, the Sovereign Credit Rating reflects the state's reliability in meeting its debt obligations, including repaying loans and servicing interest payments.