Türkiye, China, and Russia remain Georgia’s top import partners in Jan. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Türkiye, China, and Russia were Georgia’s largest import partners in January 2026, jointly accounting for a significant share of the country’s external trade.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that Georgia’s total imports amounted to $1.13 billion in January 2026, marking a 33.7% decrease compared to $1.7 billion in January 2025. The top ten trading partners accounted for 71.4% of total imports.

Türkiye retained the top position among Georgia's import partners, with imports totaling $195 million, accounting for 17.3% of the total, and reflecting a 10% year-on-year increase. China followed closely, with imports reaching $157.3 million, or 13.9% of total imports, marking a robust growth of 35.7% compared to the same month the previous year. Russia also accounted for 13.9% of imports, totaling $156.8 million, although this represented a decline of 7.7% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, imports from the U.S. experienced a significant decline, falling to $97.4 million, reducing its share from 20.8% to 8.6% compared to the prior year. Trade volumes with several European and regional partners exhibited mixed trends. Imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $55.3 million, while Germany supplied goods worth $54.9 million. Italy and Romania recorded moderate growth, with imports totaling $25.6 million and $24 million, respectively. Imports from Japan and the Netherlands reached $20.9 million and $18.8 million, respectively.

The remaining imports from other countries totaled $323.6 million, comprising 28.6% of Georgia's overall import value.