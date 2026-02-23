Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Türkiye, China, and Russia remain Georgia’s top import partners in Jan. 2026

Economy Materials 23 February 2026 05:06 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye, China, and Russia remain Georgia’s top import partners in Jan. 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Türkiye, China, and Russia were Georgia’s largest import partners in January 2026, jointly accounting for a significant share of the country’s external trade.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that Georgia’s total imports amounted to $1.13 billion in January 2026, marking a 33.7% decrease compared to $1.7 billion in January 2025. The top ten trading partners accounted for 71.4% of total imports.

Türkiye retained the top position among Georgia's import partners, with imports totaling $195 million, accounting for 17.3% of the total, and reflecting a 10% year-on-year increase. China followed closely, with imports reaching $157.3 million, or 13.9% of total imports, marking a robust growth of 35.7% compared to the same month the previous year. Russia also accounted for 13.9% of imports, totaling $156.8 million, although this represented a decline of 7.7% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, imports from the U.S. experienced a significant decline, falling to $97.4 million, reducing its share from 20.8% to 8.6% compared to the prior year. Trade volumes with several European and regional partners exhibited mixed trends. Imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $55.3 million, while Germany supplied goods worth $54.9 million. Italy and Romania recorded moderate growth, with imports totaling $25.6 million and $24 million, respectively. Imports from Japan and the Netherlands reached $20.9 million and $18.8 million, respectively.

The remaining imports from other countries totaled $323.6 million, comprising 28.6% of Georgia's overall import value.

Latest

Latest

Read more