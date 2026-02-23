Azerbaijan boosts cotton exports and imports in Jan. 2026
Both the export and import of cotton into Azerbaijan increased significantly in January when compared to the corresponding time last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy