Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 23, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 22.

The official rate for $1 is 1,297,330 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,528,688 rials. On February 22, the euro was priced at 1,520,061 rials.

Currency Rial on February 22 Rial on February 21 1 US dollar USD 1,297,330 1,289,994 1 British pound GBP 1,749,278 1,738,898 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,673,305 1,663,288 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,267 142,357 1 Norwegian krone NOK 136,204 135,368 1 Danish krone DKK 204,606 203,342 1 Indian rupee INR 14,301 14,217 1 UAE Dirham AED 353,255 351,258 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,233,115 4,206,759 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 464,275 462,238 100 Japanese yen JPY 836,796 831,887 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 166,006 165,067 1 Omani rial OMR 3,371,834 3,355,496 1 Canadian dollar CAD 948,224 942,548 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 775,577 770,901 1 South African rand ZAR 80,936 80,442 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,602 29,431 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,905 16,810 1 Qatari riyal QAR 356,409 354,394 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 99,007 98,427 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,736 11,666 1 Australian dollar AUD 918,804 913,324 1 Saudi riyal SAR 345,955 343,998 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,450,346 3,430,835 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,024,146 1,018,470 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,061,000 1,054,307 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,940 41,704 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 618 614 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 893,409 888,177 1 Libyan dinar LYD 205,395 204,415 1 Chinese yuan CNY 187,784 186,714 100 Thai baht THB 4,172,742 4,143,422 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 332,379 330,520 1,000 South Korean won KRW 896,759 891,847 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,829,803 1,819,456 1 euro EUR 1,528,688 1,520,061 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 260,683 259,478 1 Georgian lari GEL 485,054 482,338 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,767 76,397 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,519 20,431 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 453,395 450,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 762,826 758,820 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,234,043 2,225,725 1 Tajik somoni TJS 137,167 136,128 1 Turkmen manat TMT 370,666 368,581 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,215 3,211

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,624,651 rials and $1 costs 1,378,769.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.60-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.

