Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 23

Economy Materials 23 February 2026 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 23, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 22.

The official rate for $1 is 1,297,330 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,528,688 rials. On February 22, the euro was priced at 1,520,061 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 22

Rial on February 21

1 US dollar

USD

1,297,330

1,289,994

1 British pound

GBP

1,749,278

1,738,898

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,673,305

1,663,288

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,267

142,357

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

136,204

135,368

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,606

203,342

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,301

14,217

1 UAE Dirham

AED

353,255

351,258

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,233,115

4,206,759

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

464,275

462,238

100 Japanese yen

JPY

836,796

831,887

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

166,006

165,067

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,371,834

3,355,496

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

948,224

942,548

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

775,577

770,901

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,936

80,442

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,602

29,431

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,905

16,810

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

356,409

354,394

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

99,007

98,427

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,736

11,666

1 Australian dollar

AUD

918,804

913,324

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

345,955

343,998

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,450,346

3,430,835

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,024,146

1,018,470

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,061,000

1,054,307

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,940

41,704

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

618

614

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

893,409

888,177

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

205,395

204,415

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

187,784

186,714

100 Thai baht

THB

4,172,742

4,143,422

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

332,379

330,520

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

896,759

891,847

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,829,803

1,819,456

1 euro

EUR

1,528,688

1,520,061

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

260,683

259,478

1 Georgian lari

GEL

485,054

482,338

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,767

76,397

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,519

20,431

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

453,395

450,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

762,826

758,820

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,234,043

2,225,725

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

137,167

136,128

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

370,666

368,581

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,215

3,211

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,624,651 rials and $1 costs 1,378,769.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.60-1.63 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.9-1.93 million rials.

