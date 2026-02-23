Azerbaijan sees surge in wheat imports in Jan. 2026
The value and volume of wheat imports to Azerbaijan surged in January when compared to the corresponding time last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy